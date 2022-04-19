Promos for A1

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOV3 celebrates chamber membership with ribbon cutting

LOV 3, a digital marketing agency, celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning with a ribbon cutting in the James Allen Plaza behind the chamber office. Owner Adrian Pooler cut the ribbon and was joined by chamber staff and ambassadors.

 Ardath Arvidson

