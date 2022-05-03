PROMOS FOR A1

A man browses in the meat department at Lambert's Rainbow Market, on June 15, 2021 in Westwood, Mass. February food prices were 7.9% higher compared with a year ago and are expected to increase 4.5% to 5.5% in 2022. As a result, it can feel harder than ever to keep grocery spending under control. But budgeting and cooking experts say there are strategies you can apply to save money and make a difference in your household budget. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- At no point were any of students at Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology in any danger, nor was the school threatened, during a Wednesday shooting incident in the area of Edwards Avenue in Darlington.
1 of 2
A man browses in the meat department at Lambert's Rainbow Market, on June 15, 2021 in Westwood, Mass. February food prices were 7.9% higher compared with a year ago and are expected to increase 4.5% to 5.5% in 2022. As a result, it can feel harder than ever to keep grocery spending under control. But budgeting and cooking experts say there are strategies you can apply to save money and make a difference in your household budget. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)