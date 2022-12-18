 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PROMOS FOR A1

  • 0
2022DLY0650ShrineBowl221217.jpg

South Carolina wide receiver Zandae Butler (80-Wilson) leaves he field for half time during the 86th Annual Shrine Bowl game on December 17, 2022 in Spartanburg, South Carolina

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

TOP:

Inflation dampens holiday season. Page B6

BOTTOM MIDDLE:

More photos from Saturday’s Shrine Bowl. Page B1

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mullins fighter pilot Troy flies home to talk aviation with children

Mullins fighter pilot Troy flies home to talk aviation with children

MULLINS, S.C. -- South Carolina Air National Guard fighter pilot Taj Troy performed a flyover over his hometown in Mullins and his aunt Jacquelyn Troy-Johnson’s Learning Korner before landing at the Marion County Airport to talk aviation with a group of children from the intergenerational daycare facility and preschool program.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert