PROMOS FOR A1
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. – Even discussing a zero-tolerance for fighting policy seems to have an impact on the level of violence in Florence One Schools. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, presented information to the board Thursday evening indicating that fighting in the district is down 80.92% from the 46 days before the district's board discussed the policy.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools’ North Vista Elementary School-Williams Middle School project could include an aquatic center.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – A Lake City man recently returned from a three and a half month journey in which he circumnavigated the North American continent. Seventy year old Joe Woodbury, an Army veteran and retired Lake City High School and Carolina Academy teacher, traveled as an culinary assistant on the USCG Cutter Healy as it traveled from Seattle through the Bering Sea, around Greenland and down through the Panama Canal back to Seattle.
HEMINGWAY, S.C. -- Charlie Richards is not returning as Hemingway High School's football coach and athletic director, according to a post on t…
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Tykeis Hicks jogged onto the court with his Timmonsville teammates for pregame warmups.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Brian Smith said he’s excited to be football coach for the Kingstree Blazers — the new school this fall resulting from the me…
- Updated
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Qua’Liek Lewis scored a game-high 16 points to lead Darlington to a 40-36 win over Hartsville in boys’ basketball on Tuesda…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The pavement scam is again making the rounds through Florence County.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Taylor McFadden Robinson's death has inspired a member of the South Carolina General Assembly to author a bill. State Rep. Cezar McKnight, a Democrat representing most of Williamsburg County, filed a bill Tuesday that would give magistrates the power to issue seven day ex parte orders of protection.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Board of Education recently accepted the resignation of Dr. Arlene Wallace, principal of Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology. Wallace will retire as principal at the end of the school year.