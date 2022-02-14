Promos for A1

LAKE CITY, S.C. – A Lake City man recently returned from a three and a half month journey in which he circumnavigated the North American continent. Seventy year old Joe Woodbury, an Army veteran and retired Lake City High School and Carolina Academy teacher, traveled as an culinary assistant on the USCG Cutter Healy as it traveled from Seattle through the Bering Sea, around Greenland and down through the Panama Canal back to Seattle.