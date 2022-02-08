Promos for A1
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. — Jarod Gerald, who while playing for Mullins was named the state’s Mr. Basketball in 2001 and went on to play two years at the…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence residents will soon have more choices to fill their vehicle tanks.
- Updated
FLORENCE – The look. A coach knows it when he sees it.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A pedestrian walking along East Palmetto Street in Florence died Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The Florence Four Board of Trustees continues to try to stop or slow down the planned consolidation of the district into Florence One Schools and the closure of the district's middle and high schools. Board Chairwoman Lillie Mae Joe and Vice Chairman Derrick Echols filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that the South Carolina Department of Education failed to follow the law regarding school district consolidation and that the board is owed backpay.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A vacant Florence home was destroyed by a Wednesday morning fire.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A Hartsville man was shot and killed in a club on South Fifth Street early Saturday morning.
MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy eighth grader and junior varsity football team wide receiver Ryan Small will be playing at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Small accepted an invitation to play in the Dream All American Bowl at AT&T Stadium on April 10.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A pedestrian died Tuesday night when they were struck by a car on Hoffmeyer Road.
- Updated
FLORENCE − Wilson coach Carlos Powell considers his fifth-ranked Tigers playoff ready.