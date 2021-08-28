PROMOS FOR A1
FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence four year old has garnered national attention for the second time. Shelia Hampton recently helped her granddaughter, Ryleigh, pose for photos to imitate Beyoncé's look featured in promotional materials for the singer's Ivy Park brand.
Are you alarmed or reassured by headlines that show “America’s white population is shrinking”? Where you stand, as the old saying goes, depends on where you sit.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Richard O'Malley didn't hide his feelings about virtual learning during a recent school board meeting: he said virtual learning just does not work. The Florence One Schools superintendent spoke to the district's board of trustees about why he was recommending the district adopt a mask mandate Thursday evening. In so doing, he also explained why the district did not offer a virtual option this year.
As we age, our bodies wear down and become easier to injure. While a tumble in the kitchen in our 20s or 30s can be painful (and maybe a little embarrassing), the same fall for a senior living alone can be devastating, potentially leading to declining health, loss of independence or worse – death.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Coroner Wednesday identified the Florence County Detention Center inmate who was found dead in their cell Monday.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The City of Florence is asking some water customers to boil their water before consuming it in the wake of a leak along Alligator Road.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died and a second injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Florence County reported 577 new coronavirus cases (511 confirmed) in a three-day period that ended Saturday. That was an average of 192 cases per day.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The second wind of the coronavirus pandemic continues to build toward a gale in South Carolina.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Storms Sunday morning left havoc in their wake after dumping 2.68 inches of rain over Florence.