Promos for bottom of S1

FLORENCE, S.C. − One person died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on S.C. 327.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officers are investigating a fight that happened Thursday at West Florence High School about 4 p.m. -- after school hours.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Eleven juveniles have been arrested and charged with third-degree lynching and gang solicitation in connection with a gang fight Friday at West Florence High School.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- When completed the House of Hope's Hope Village will have a community center, laundry center, privacy and security fence, gated access, playground, garden boxes, 24 hour security, landscaping, lots of tender-loving care and a mission -- to provide temporary, dignified transitional housing to those in need.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The 2021-2022 online learning programs of four Pee Dee school districts have been approved by the South Carolina Board of Education. The board voted on Monday to approve 33 school district virtual learning programs for the next school year including the programs of Darlington County, Florence Three (Lake City), Marion County, and Williamsburg County.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a Monday purse snatching.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Caregiving for a family member who has any form of dementia is a daunting task, but going through it twice is unimaginable.
FLORENCE, S.C. – On Monday, three days away from regular-season football openers, the pandemic was impacting Pee Dee prep sports once again.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The McLeod Park Division I majors baseball team will go down in history as Dixie Youth World Series champions.
FLORENCE – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday in the James Allen Plaza in downtown Florence celebrating Sweet Grass Vodka’s membersh…