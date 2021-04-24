'Put me in a wooden box:' Cemetery connects bodies to nature

The body arrives at the preserve where the rest of the preparations take place. Whispering Hills is certified as a natural burial ground by The Green Burial Council, a nonprofit organization based in California that outlines standards and best practices for the industry.

The graves are dug and GPS coordinates are marked so family members can locate their loved one after the burial. Graves for shrouded bodies are dug about three feet deep and those for containers are just a little bit deeper.

The regular dirt and topsoil are separated out. The regular dirt is poured over the shroud or container first, and then the topsoil is added back to encourage plant growth. Special flora from the property are then planted over the grave.

"If you bury them three feet down, they pretty much just go back to nature," Ralph said as he stood in front of a model grave during a nearly hour and a half tour of the property this week.

"You've got microbial action. ... If you took a shovel and dug that up and got yourself a petri dish and started messing around with it, pretty soon you'd see things growing," he added. "I mean, it's all alive. You don't think about that but it is."

A rock found on the property becomes the headstone, listing the person's name, their birth date and their death date.