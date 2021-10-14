Qualifier Smith pleased with run after grueling four days

Tuesday saw another three-set win (7-5, 4-6, 6-3) over fellow qualifier Emily Appleton before Thursday’s matchup with Lee.

“Obviously the first set was pretty bad,” Smith said of her matchup. “I couldn’t put any balls in the court. So in the second set I kind of just said, ‘Let me return down the middle, to get the balls down the middle and if she hits winners, she hits winners.’

“She started missing some there at the end and I was able to kind of get in a rhythm.”

It was a slight change of pace for Smith this week playing just on the singles side. The Fort Washington, Maryland, native plays both singles and doubles with the Wolfpack and has especially shined in doubles play.

She’s been an All-American each of the past three seasons at N.C. State. Along with doubles partner Anna Rogers, the duo posted a 26-10 record and reached the NCAA Doubles Championship.

Smith also went 18-9 in singles play and was ranked No. 34 by the Oracle/ITA Rankings at the end of season – qualifying for the NCAA Singles Championship for the first time in her career in the process.