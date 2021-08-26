Quint
FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence four year old has garnered national attention for the second time. Shelia Hampton recently helped her granddaughter, Ryleigh, pose for photos to imitate Beyoncé's look featured in promotional materials for the singer's Ivy Park brand.
Are you alarmed or reassured by headlines that show “America’s white population is shrinking”? Where you stand, as the old saying goes, depends on where you sit.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Richard O'Malley didn't hide his feelings about virtual learning during a recent school board meeting: he said virtual learning just does not work. The Florence One Schools superintendent spoke to the district's board of trustees about why he was recommending the district adopt a mask mandate Thursday evening. In so doing, he also explained why the district did not offer a virtual option this year.
As we age, our bodies wear down and become easier to injure. While a tumble in the kitchen in our 20s or 30s can be painful (and maybe a little embarrassing), the same fall for a senior living alone can be devastating, potentially leading to declining health, loss of independence or worse – death.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Students in Florence One schools will be back in masks beginning Friday. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously upon the motion of Rev. E.J. McIver and a second by Elder Alexis Pipkins to approve a 60-day indoor mask mandate.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Bruin Stadium’s debut was a party South Florence did not want to end. But it had to end, and coach Drew Marlowe’s team couldn…
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Florence County reported 577 new coronavirus cases (511 confirmed) in a three-day period that ended Saturday. That was an average of 192 cases per day.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Storms Sunday morning left havoc in their wake after dumping 2.68 inches of rain over Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. – An inmate at the Florence County Detention Center has died. The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced Monday afternoon that an inmate was found to be unresponsive at around 6:30 a.m. Monday.