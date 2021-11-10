Rare Starbucks union vote set to begin in Buffalo

"It's a fraught public space that we live in right now and more workers have had the opportunity to reflect and think about these issues," Graff said.

Pro-union workers say they deserve more from Starbucks, which reported record sales of $29 billion in its 2021 fiscal year. They say the company had chronic problems even before the pandemic, including understaffed stores and faulty equipment. They want greater say in how stores are run and how much workers are paid.

"I think if we raise the bar at Starbucks, not only do we make it a better company, a better workplace, but we make the industry better since it is the leader in the industry," said Jaz Brisack, who has worked for about a year at a Starbucks in downtown Buffalo. Brisack also helped organize a successful unionization effort at Spot Coffee, a small Buffalo chain, in 2019.

Starbucks points to its generous benefits, including paid parental leave, a 401(k) program and free college tuition through Arizona State University. Late last month, it announced pay increases, saying all its U.S. workers will earn at least $15 — and up to $23 — per hour by next summer.

The Seattle-based company says its 8,000 company-owned U.S. stores function best when the company works directly with its employees.