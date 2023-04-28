Rashona McAlister has been working with McLeod Health as a nurse for a little over a year and a half, although she has been a nurse for four years. She received her nursing degree from Williamsburg Technical College.

Rashona became a nurse to make a difference in the lives of people in her community. “As a young girl, I saw so many individuals deal with a variety of health issues. I knew nursing would allow me to help others understand what’s going on with their bodies and get better.”

Rashona’s mother was her inspiration to be a nurse. “My mother does not know this, but she is my true inspiration for becoming a nurse. I always thought about pursuing a nursing career, but it was when my mother had an operation and I helped her during the recovery that my heart was set fully on nursing. I never turned back. She encouraged me during nursing school, and she still encourages me to this day.”

In the Hemodialysis Unit, Rashona helps care for patients who are often very sick. “I have seen individuals in my personal life deal with the struggles that come with being a Hemodialysis patient. Many times during this process, I have seen patients lose hope. I felt becoming a Hemodialysis nurse would put me in a position to further educate and encourage patients in this area, possibly providing a little light of hope!”

Rashona is encouraged at work daily, watching patients start to feel better as their treatment progresses. “When you look at how a patient started, and all of the improvements that have been made, it is very fulfilling. You start seeing smiles, laughter and happiness in the people you care for. It shows that a difference is truly being made in the lives of others.

“I know what I do matters,” she says. “I know I am a part of something bigger than myself, and it works together for the good of others. I know what I do is part of God’s purpose for me.”