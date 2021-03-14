Region’s economy recovering after tough 2020

Dillon County

2020 in review: “Dillon County had a good year for 2020, based on the Covid-19 issues,” said County Administrator, W. Clay Young. “We are currently completing the two grants that we received from EDA to develop a master plan for the area around Inland Port Dillon (IPD) and, a county wide water and wastewater needs assessment. Huber Engineered Wood LLC is proceeding with its investment of $30 million and the creation of 30 new jobs. Equus (Capital Partners Ltd.) completed its 373,100 sq. foot building in late 2020 and is in the process of contracting with a tenant for its lease. Marlboro Development Team has also started constructing its new spec building near IPD. Dillon County also received another grant from EDA to complete a traffic study around the port and the feasibility of having Highway 34 from Long Street to Harllees Bridge Road widened to four lanes at Exit 190 on I-95.