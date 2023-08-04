FLORENCE — Public safety was one of the top topics for this year's legislature while making sure Florence and Florence County get industrial development right is one of the top items closer to home.

That was the word from Sen. Mike Reichenbach as he spoke to Florence Lion's Club at its July meeting at Florence Country Club.

"There such a demand from the constituents to talk about public safety," Reichenbach said.

Fentanyl is the topic driving that discussion, he said, and that drug is getting into the U.S. through the southern border.

"Fentanyl traffic must be addressed," he said — it is killing the users.

"They think they're getting high off of meth, or marijuana of opioids," Reichenbach said. "The drug dealers and traffickers are smart enough and cunning enough to know that if you cut these other drugs with fentanyl the drugs go so much farther that the efficacy and addictiveness of those drugs gets to the point were you have a client base immediately."

Dealers don't care about deaths and even figure it into their business models, he said.

"Even if this percent dies off from overdoses you're gaining this many more. It's math. It's very simple math for them.

I'll lose 8-10% from overdoses in a month but I'll pick up 25% who'll become customers for life."

Until this session there was no legislation that specifically addressed fentanyl. Now there is, he said.

Another public safety topic top of the legislature's collective mind was bond reform, he said.

"The reason bond reform was such a big deal is you have folks, about 15-18% of the population, who are committing crimes who are repeat offenders. You can go to your bondsman and say I have a bond set but I want to make payments," Reichenbach said. "Setting bond is to keep you off the streets because you're a danger to society or to keep you from running. That goal is stripped if you can make payments."

Reichenbach said there are people who will be arrested over and over and keep getting out on another bond.

Such action affects people's ability to feel safe in their neighborhoods, he said.

"The violent crimes and drug trafficking are big deals, but quality-of-life crimes are also big deals," he said.

"The violation you feel when you know you worked hard and somebody decides to take from you," Reichenbach said of the crime of overall theft and theft from vehicles.

"On the cameras you can see the car pull in a 2 a.m. You can watch on your Ring doorbell. A car will pull in and youths get out and start going from one house to the other trying car door handles.," the senator said. "Looking for weapons first, money second."

Reichenbach said he took the video to Florence police and knew the youths.

"All they can do is arrest them and they're back out on bond," he said. "Without consequences the boldness of crooks advances."

Other public safety topics that were discussed included school security.

"There are some asking should we allow teachers to go armed if they go through training, if they ask for it, if they're compensated for it — does that mitigate the risk of a school shooter?" Reichenbach said.

When it comes to economic development, Reichenbach said, Florence and Florence County should consider the battery maker Envision a test and one that they need to pass.

"Envision big big deal — 1,170 jobs and 810 million investment. That's just phase one. The preeminent question will be can we staff those 1,170 people," Reichenbach said.

The senator said he's received calls that urged him to make sure that "people in certain social economic demographics" have a shot at these jobs, which are expected to pay about $75,000 a year.

"It is not the legislator's role to fix society. We're going to do everything we can. I'm not a fan of the government trying to fix things. Where is the community, where's the church, where's the family?" Reichenbach said.

Envision won't be here to raise families but rather to hire the most qualified people for the positions.

"What's going to be the mechanism to where these people can make 70-75K a year. At SC Ready they're ready to train these folks, but what are we going to be able to to make sure they have a fighting chance?"

"Envision AESC has no more affinity for Florence than any other place, it's a business decision for them," Reichenbach said. "They're betting on Florence to come through and we have to deliver on that workforce development. They looked at that the education, the health care, the housing, the infrastructure; they looked at water availability and power availability and it made sense for them to make that large of an investment there."

"I feel good about Florence and the Pee Dee but we can't take our eye off the ball," he said. We have to get this right with Envision because other manufacturers are looking to see if we launch well or if we have hiccups."

