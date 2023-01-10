Representative Jay Jordan to focus on the Heartbeat Bill, workforce development, and more

Looking ahead, Representative Wallace “Jay” Jordan, Jr. has the Heartbeat Bill as one of his top priorities, and plans to be involved in Workforce Development, Law and Order Bills.

“We are going to have to address pro life issues in the state, South Carolina has a history of being an incredibly pro life state and we will have to take up that issue and create a law that is constitutional, but also protects life as effectively as we can,” said Jordan, Chairman, House Ethics Committee.

With abortion being such a hot topic today, each Representative wants to fight for what they believe is right. For Jordan, he wants to save the life of the unborn child while also remaining constitutional and fighting for the people.

“I think Heartbeat was a very good bill that put a good clear legal line on when life begins, when the heartbeat is detected,” said Jordan.

The court has spoken on abortion and Jordan, his team, and other representatives will have to figure out the next few steps from there. They will need to figure out where they stand legally and what they can do to move forward.

“I think there will be a tremendous appetite within the house and the senate to address the issue, we have essentially reverted back to the Pain Capable Act that was the prior legislation deal, and now we have taken several steps backwards,” said Jordan.

Workforce Development is also a very important and interesting bill for Jordan, as this would help our workers in the state with various topics.

“We have had tremendous success in South Carolina with economic development, particularly in Florence, and in my mind the next step of that progress is workforce development. Great new industries are coming to the state and the region, and we need to make sure that the people are prepared to engage in these industries that are coming,” said Jordan.

With Workforce Development being so important, this means making sure that Florence Darlington Technical College, and Francis Marion University have the funds they need in order to invest in the structures they need to prepare students for the world of careers.

This also means getting more collaboration from the different educational institutions, more streamline processes, making sure that the districts are on the same page with the colleges and universities so that they are not duplicating services while adequately preparing students.

“We should focus more on what I refer to as ‘law and order bills,’ we need bond reform because for too long we are having people who keep getting in trouble with the law and get out on bond and then commit another crime, but this is not an easy issue. Justice is probably the hardest thing we tackle here,” said Jordan

Along with repeat offenders, there is a big problem with the drug Fentanyl. This is a new and terrible drug that our government will need to fully understand just how bad it is and figure out how they will combat it from the law standpoint.

“Besides those issues, we need to make sure our law enforcement has the resources and tools they need to defend us,” said Jordan.