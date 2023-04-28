Rose Norris works as a nurse at McLeod Regional Medical Center taking care of patients in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit. She has been working with McLeod Health for seven years, having spent her first year working as a Patient Care Technician while pursuing her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Francis Marion University.

Watching her mother undergo open heart surgery in 2015 inspired Rose to go into the nursing field. “After seeing the care she received, I was convinced I wanted to become a nurse and make a difference in patients’ lives. I now work in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit taking care of patients who experience the same type of surgery as my mother.

“My mother was and still is my biggest inspiration,” she adds. “I feel as though I have a higher level of empathy for our patients and their families because I have been in their shoes.” Rose says that her family’s support encouraged her to follow her dreams.

Rose’s open-heart surgery patients need intensive, critical care to help them recover and become stronger. “I enjoy seeing my patients go from a post-surgical level of care right after surgery to more independence and being able to walk around the unit. I also enjoy sharing my mother’s story and her success with my patients as a way to bond with them and let them know that things will get better!” Rose noted that she even has the privilege to work daily with the same Cardiovascular Surgeon who performed her mother’s surgery.

Rose finds deep meaning in the daily activities of her job. “I believe that as a nurse, everything we do has a purpose. Every decision we make and every medicine we administer is important for our patients. Being able to make a difference in someone’s hospital stay, possibly even life, is very fulfilling and inspires me to continue being a nurse.” Rose adds that she also enjoys connecting with her patients’ family members and educating them to further aid in the patient’s recovery.

“I am so grateful for everything that my career has provided for me,” she concludes.