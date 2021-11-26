Ruminations Nov 26, 2021 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For a list of all the ways technology has failed to improve the quality of life, please press three.—Alice Kahn 0 Comments Tags Quality Of Life Technology Alice Kahn Three Rumination List Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local News Mike Reichenbach to run for Senate District 31 seat Nov 23, 2021 FLORENCE, S.C. – Mike Reichenbach will be running for the Republican nomination in the Senate District 31. +6 Sports News Big plays, Hartsville miscues help West Florence rally for 31-21 playoff victory Updated Nov 20, 2021 KELLYTOWN, S.C. – There was a brief flash of panic in Darren Lloyd’s mind. +2 Local News Goodbye Mr. Chairman: South Carolina celebrates the life of Hugh Leatherman Nov 19, 2021 FLORENCE, S.C. – Fred Carter says he will always cherish witnessing a moment between state Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. and his wife, Jean, dur… Local News Florence orthopaedic nurse earns national recognition Nov 21, 2021 FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence nurse has been honored as one of the nation's 25 best orthopaedic nurses by the National Association of Orthopaedic Nurses. High School Bryson Graves' heroics secure Turkey Shootout title for West Florence Nov 25, 2021 FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence was the lone Turkey Shootout team missing starters because they’re still playing football. High School West Florence's Turkey Shootout starts Monday Nov 20, 2021 FLORENCE, S.C. – First-year West Florence boys’ basketball coach Kevin Robinson will be without three projected starters (Avion McBride, Darre… +6 Local News Jingle Bell Market draws crowd to Florence Center Nov 20, 2021 FLORENCE, S.C. — The 2021 Jingle Bell Market at the Florence Center kicked off Friday and ran through Saturday and concludes Sunday. The annua… +6 Local News Darlington turns out for annual turkey giveaway Nov 23, 2021 DARLINGTON, S.C. — The skies were dark, the temperatures crisp, the line long and the turkeys free early Tuesday morning in Darlington. High School Ethan Hunt key cog in Lamar football team's motor Nov 23, 2021 LAMAR, S.C. — Ethan Hunt is a motor that won’t quit, regardless of where he plays. High School Williamsburg Academy loses in SCISA Class 2A football final Nov 20, 2021 NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy came out battling, containing Hilton Head Christian quarterback Jace Blackshear for most of Satu…