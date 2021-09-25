Ruminations
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A six-car crash involving a vehicle that might have been stolen, and the four public safety agencies that responded to the wreck, shut down South Irby Street at Cherokee Road for much of the evening commute.
When it comes to suffering a possibly fatal heart arrhythmia, a jetliner 30 minutes out of Las Vegas en route to Charlotte might not be the best location, but to have an emergency room physician sitting one row back and a retired nurse a couple of rows forward improves the odds.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence police are looking for an armed man who robbed an Anderson Brothers Bank on Tuesday morning in Florence.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Annie Mae Yarborough lives life with a positive attitude. Always has.
PAMPLICO, S.C. – The body of a Florida woman was found Tuesday morning in the Hanna-Salem area of southern Florence County.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A person attempting to call 911 was killed on Interstate 95 near exit 170 Tuesday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that the driver of a Dodge Charger struck concrete barriers, exited his car to call for help from law enforcement officials and was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe attempting to avoid the Charger.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators have identified a suspect and obtained warrants in the Tuesday morning armed robbery of a Florence bank.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Funeral arrangements for Lt. John Stewart, a fallen Lake City police officer, have been announced.
FLORENCE, S.C. – For at least 60 more days, Florence will not have a mask mandate.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina lawyer charged with trying to arrange his own death steered the family of a housekeeper who died in his…