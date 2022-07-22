Ruminations

There is always a well-known solution to every human problem — neat, plausible, and wrong.
—H. L. Mencken
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
There is always a well-known solution to every human problem — neat, plausible, and wrong.
—H. L. Mencken
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City sophomore defensive end Amare Adams is popular on the college football recruiting scene.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Rhonda Wingate said she wrote a vision board in high school that said she would own her own hair salon. Twenty years later, t…
FLORENCE, S.C. – For over a century, Jones Auto Wrecking Co., Inc. on Darlington Street has been a family-owned business. It has now changed hands. Stewart Jones, a third-generation owner of the auto repair business, is retiring.
McLeod Health welcomes nine new residents to the McLeod Family Medicine Residency Program.
Police said that Wanda Palmer was "attacked, hacked, and left for dead."
PAMPLICO, S.C. -- A Pamplico man was found dead by police officers who responded there to the report of a shooting.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Zay Paul has already had his share of big moments as a player and assistant coach.
MULLINS, S.C. – More than 130 children participated in the Little Auctioneers Cheer Camp at Mullins High School Friday. Organizer and head coach Amara Sturkey said her first camp was a great opportunity to inspire future Auctioneers cheerleaders.
HARTSVILLE — Each year the South Carolina Nurses Foundation recognizes 100 nurses who exemplify excellence in practice and commitment to the p…
DARLINGTON, S.C. – A Pee Dee American Legion softball team is rolling into Monday’s 6 p.m. state championship game at Sumter’s Patriot Park, F…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.