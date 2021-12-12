Ruminations
"People will always have some kind of reservation ... but will get to know you, listen to you and see who you are through that," she says.
FLORENCE, S.C. – According to published reports, former Wilson High School standout Loyal McQueen has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Branch of the NAACP is asking the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees to vote against the district's proposed…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The mind of a kicker is resolute, looking up and straight ahead.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools new conduct policy will go into effect beginning Friday after the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted 6-3 Thursday evening to approve the second and final reading of its new student code of conduct policy.
DILLON, S.C. -- Two people died Monday evening in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 north bound.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Several Florence One Schools students took to the sky Tuesday afternoon at the Florence Regional Airport.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Khristian Bruce hit the game-winning, 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift South Florence’s boys to a 61-58 win over Lake City on Monday.
SUMTER, S.C. – Officers are searching for a man, considered armed and dangerous, who slashed the throat of his 15-year-old daughter.
FLORENCE, S.C. – An enrollment decline of 118 students could cost Florence One Schools an additional $800,000 in state funds.