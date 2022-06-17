Safety tips for summer swimming

Swimming is one of the most popular activities in the summer and can be a great way to have a great time with your friends and family on hot days!

There are some safety tips to keep in mind for everyone when it comes to being in or around pools, lakes, and the ocean.

Safety is important for everyone but kids and youth are the population that has the biggest concern.

First and foremost if you are going to go swimming anywhere or even on the water in a boat, kayak, paddleboard, tubing, etc. you should know how to swim and have a proper life jacket on board.

Supervision is another big factor to creating a safe environment around pools, lakes, the ocean, etc.

If children are swimming there should always be supervised by an adult that knows how to swim. An alternative if the adult cannot swim is for kids or youth to swim in an area that is supervised by a trained lifeguard.

Even if there is a lifeguard on duty, adult supervision is still needed. In addition, it is a good idea to implement a swim buddy for any kid or youth so that they never swim alone.

Lastly, designating a “water watcher” is good for safety if you are in a group with multiple youth or kids. Staying within arms length of any weak or inexperienced swimmer in the water is the best way to be close enough to react quickly if something happens.

Preventative measures include but are not limited to using U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets for kids and inexperienced swimmers.

Installing the appropriate barriers to prevent unsupervised access to water. Proper training and equipment is a great preventative method for accidents around the pool.

Training can include swimming lessons along with knowing how to rescue someone in danger of drowning in water.

Other training includes CPR/AED training courses. Equipment should include but not limit to a reaching or throwing device, cell phone, and first aid kit. Training is easy to access with local and nationwide services.

Swimming lessons can often be found through your local YMCA or local swimming pool. CPR/AED courses can be found through many different organizations with the leading two being American Red Cross and American Heart Association.

Another important preventative measure that a lot of people don’t think about is the color of a swimsuit in different types of water.

This is extremely important to consider when there is a possibility that someone swimming inthe water would need to be spotted underwater whether it is in an emergency situation or just keeping an eye on them.

If you notice in this first set of pictures showing the visible colors of swimsuits in a dark pool in still/clear water and cloudy/moving water.

In the dark pool the brighter colors such as pink, red, orange, yellow, and lime green are going to be the best options for visibility. Colors to avoid in a dark pool would include any shade of blue, gray, dark green, black, or white. Even if you can see these colors in the still water, they are very difficult to see in moving water.

In this second set of images showing swimsuit colors in a light pool you can see the best colors for viability in the clear/still and cloudy/moving water similar to the first set of images.

As you can see here there is a lot better visibility for more colors of swimsuits, especially in still/clear water.

In this case the darker colors are easier to see compared to the light colors. Light blue, white, gray, and some of the other shades of blue are some of the hardest colors to see in the moving water in the light pool.

This last set of images is showing swimsuit colors in the lake. As you can see there are very limited colors that are visible at the surface and at two different depths.

Those colors are in the neon shade of swimsuits. Swimsuit color is not just important if you are swimming in the lake but also if you are boating, kayaking, tubing, paddleboard, or on the lake in any other capacity in case of falling into the water it is important that you will be seen by others with you or bystanders in case of an emergency.

If an emergency does occur such as a child missing near water, the best emergency tip is to check the water first–those minutes matter in rescuing them from drowning. If anyone is drowning or has an accident in or on the water, have someone or you call emergency services and activate any reach or rescue devices that you have at hand. Lastly, if you are taking out a boat, kayak, etc. it is important to have emergency equipment on board in case of an emergency.

Proper training and equipment is highly recommended for anyone that is going to be supervising youth, kids, or inexperienced swimmers around any type of water. This could be the difference in preventing someone from drowning.