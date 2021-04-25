Sammy
FLORENCE, S.C. – A new shop will open soon at Magnolia Mall. Style It Williams’ planned opening is May 1 in the location previously occupied by Victoria's Secret.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A three-car crash has left the Martin Luther King Jr. flyover ramp between Lucas and Church streets in Florence closed while Florence Police conduct their investigation.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Beauty and Beyond Salon and Spa held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday celebrating its opening and membership in the Great…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Julian "Jay" Hinesley has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of MUSC Health’s Florence Division effective mid-May 2021. The Florence Division encompasses MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, MUSC Health Marion Medical Center and their medical practices and affiliates.
How many horror stories have you heard about homeowners who want to sue their contractor? These disputes arise for numerous reasons, but in almost all cases it comes down to defective workmanship. Sometimes it’s non-performance, when the contractor vaporizes and stops showing up at the job. In rare cases, it’s actually fraud in which the contractor takes a deposit and disappears.
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- One person died and a second was injured Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on US 378 at its intersection with SC 51.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Multi-platinum-selling country rock group Alabama has announced a new date to its "50th Anniversary Tour" with a June 10 stop at the Florence Center.
EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking on US 52 Sunday.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died and a second person was injured in an early morning head-on collision on US 76.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person is dead following an early Friday morning Florence County shooting.