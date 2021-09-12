Sarah Sweeney joins United Way as director of campaign and donor relations

FLORENCE, S.C. – Sarah Sweeney is the new director of campaign and donor relations at United Way of Florence County. She will assume her duties Monday.
Sweeney comes to the job from CARE House of the Pee Dee, where she worked for two years as the outreach coordinator. Previously she was the director of communications at Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault.
As director of campaign and donor relations, Sweeney’s duty will be to raise funds on behalf of United Way of Florence County and the 22 partner agencies and 30 programs it supports.
“The United Way of Florence County does so much to support local nonprofit organizations in the community, and I’m very excited to play a key role in ensuring funding for a variety of programs that support those in need,” Sweeney said. “I have a passion for this work and this community that I think will speak to donors and potential donors.”
Cameron Packett, the president of United Way of Florence County, said Sweeney will be a welcome addition to the team.
“Sarah has a demonstrated team-player mentality and has a strong background in nonprofit work,” Packett said. “She has a variety of skills that I’ve seen firsthand, so I feel confident that she will be an asset to this organization.”
Packett said Sweeney is used to wearing many hats and rolling up her sleeves, which is exactly what it takes to work in the nonprofit world.
Les Ward, chairman of the board for United Way of Florence County, said the board fully supports the decision to hire Sweeney.
“The director of campaign and donor relations is a vital role for United Way of Florence County, because fundraising through the annual campaign directly impacts our ability to fulfill our mission for the community,” Ward said. “Sarah has worked directly with two of our partner agencies, so she understands how critical funding from United Way can be.”
Sweeney serves on the Florence Symphony Orchestra board of directors, volunteers as a docent at the Florence County Museum and is a member of McLeod's Circle of Excellence.
A native of Thibodeaux, Louisiana, Sweeney has called Florence home for the past 10 years.
She graduated from Nicholls State University in Louisiana, earning a mass communication and public relations degree in 2011.
In her free time, she likes to run as well as kayak and hike with her husband, John Sweeney, their 3-year-old daughter and their dog, Shakespeare.