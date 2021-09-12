Sarah Sweeney joins United Way as director of campaign and donor relations

FLORENCE, S.C. – Sarah Sweeney is the new director of campaign and donor relations at United Way of Florence County. She will assume her duties Monday.

Sweeney comes to the job from CARE House of the Pee Dee, where she worked for two years as the outreach coordinator. Previously she was the director of communications at Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault.

As director of campaign and donor relations, Sweeney’s duty will be to raise funds on behalf of United Way of Florence County and the 22 partner agencies and 30 programs it supports.

“The United Way of Florence County does so much to support local nonprofit organizations in the community, and I’m very excited to play a key role in ensuring funding for a variety of programs that support those in need,” Sweeney said. “I have a passion for this work and this community that I think will speak to donors and potential donors.”

Cameron Packett, the president of United Way of Florence County, said Sweeney will be a welcome addition to the team.