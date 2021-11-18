Sassy
Forty or 50 years ago, the .30-30 was one of the most-popular deer rifles. Now, with newer calibers providing better ammunition, the world of deer rifles has changed somewhat.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Scranton woman died Friday afternoon in a head-on crash on National Cemetery Road.
Hunters have different ways to train dogs to track wounded deer. When we look at the long and illustrious history of the German method of deer-tracking dogs, we learn about a German technique using deer-tracking shoes.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The day after he was diagnosed with inoperable cancer and sent home, State Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. was working to make su…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Hugh Leatherman, 90, who represented Florence in the Senate since 1981 and was one of the most powerful politicians in the state, died Friday morning. Leatherman, who most recently served as the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, had been in hospice care since late October.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Darla Moore Foundation and the Meeting Street Scholarship Fund have formed a partnership to expand scholarship availability to 26 high schools in eight Pee Dee region counties. The announcement was made on Monday at The Continuum in Lake City.
The five best cool-weather South Carolina crappie lakes include three favorites for Pee Dee fishermen. Lake Marion, Lake Moultrie and Lake Wat…
DARLIGNTON, S.C. -- One person died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Indian Branch Road and Center Road.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Micky Finn’s owner Rick Havekost presented a check for $10,000 on Friday to McLeod Health to help with the purchase of a new …
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville's next mayor will be Casey Hancock.