SC editorial roundup

It's not a problem that can be solved by law enforcement and the schools alone. Schools educate and police enforce the laws. In the process, both teach the young about being good people. Somewhere, too many are learning the dark side of life with a lack of appreciation for life itself. The problem is one the entire community must address as a whole and individually. It won't be solved overnight.

3. Guns are a problem in the wrong hands.

Law-abiding citizens have a right to have guns for protection. A gun on school property in the hands of a 14-year-old is not legal in any aspect: The person is too young to buy a gun legally and guns are illegal on school property. It remains to be seen how the teenager got the weapon used at O-W, but it is safe to say that gun laws are not to blame. Background checks and waiting periods would not have prevented this.

4. Schools cannot be fortresses but they must be secure.