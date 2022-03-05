SC farmers had higher peanut yields last year

“Some Walton variety seed is expected to be available in 2022,” Anco said.

Despite hiccups in the supply chain, Anco said, most fungicide products should be available this year. As for charcoal rot, an emerging disease in peanuts caused by the fungus Macrophomina phaseolina, Anco said, growers should use mostly cultural practices instead of fungicides to control this disease.

Other presentations included one by a Clemson Extension precision agriculture engineer Kendall Kirk about his research into the effect of ground speed, digger setup and digger subassemblies on peanut yields. Kirk and other researchers have found lower ground speeds decrease losses and maximize profit. Kirk’s group recommends 2.0 mph in Virginia and 2.5 mph in runner-type peanut. They found yield penalties from higher speeds can be almost twice as much in heavy disease conditions. Their work also demonstrated digger inversion assembly, sometimes referred to as starwheel assembly, is responsible for a tremendous amount of yield losses: 900 pounds per acre in one test.