SC high court hears 1st suit in monument protection law

Joining Pinckney in the suit are former state Sen. Kay Patterson, a Democrat from Columbia who said he should be able to change historical markers honoring him and Columbia City Council member Howard Duvall, who said the Heritage Act infringes on his ability to govern his own city as he sees fit.

Lawyers for Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay Lucas, who are both Republicans, argued the General Assembly was well within its authority to pass the act and protect how South Carolina tells the story of its history and people.

They argued that by including a way for local governments or others to get permission for legislators to change or remove monuments doesn't eliminate their control, and since there hasn't been a flood of requests to change monuments, the issue wasn't ready to be decided.

Peeler said last summer that “changing the name of a stack of bricks and mortar is at the bottom of my to-do list.” Lucas said after the Confederate flag was removed in 2015 that no other changes would be considered while he was speaker and has kept his word. Some groups that want change have noted that they see going to the Legislature as wasted effort.