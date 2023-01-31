 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

SC House OKs ratepayer protection

  • 0

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina House of Representatives passed in second reading H. 3614, which would prohibit a public utility from taking action against an employee who reported wrongdoing.

The “Rate Payer Protection Act” was sponsored by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, and Rep. Roger Kirby, D-Florence. It now heads to the Senate.

House Republicans are once again trying to restrict President Biden's use of the nation's emergency oil stockpile. This is the second time this month GOP lawmakers have the push.

“Today’s vote is an important step in holding public utilities accountable to the ratepayers,” Ott said. “This bill does two things: protects public utility employees when they do the right thing by reporting wrongdoing and protects the ratepayer from public utilities engaging in that wrongdoing. I’m glad the House moved quickly on this bill and I’m hopeful our colleagues in the Senate will do the same.”

“We’ve seen public utilities be untruthful before,” Kirby said. “This bill will make it much harder for them to hide the truth from the public and retaliate against employees who have the courage to speak up. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle came together to make this legislation a priority and I’m confident that it will be signed into law soon.”

People are also reading…

The House passed in second reading H. 3614 with overwhelming support on Tuesday afternoon by a vote of 114-0.

Roger Kirby

Roger Kirby
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video

Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video

Authorities in Memphis have released video showing Black motorist Tyre Nichols being beaten by five police officers who held him down and repeatedly struck him with fists, batons and boots. The footage released Friday also shows the Black officers pummeling the 29-year-old and leaving him propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The officers have been charged with murder in the assault that the Nichols family legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police provoked tough questions about the nation’s policing culture.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert