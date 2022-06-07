SC man jumps in lake, dies

FAIR PLAY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man jumped into a lake and died Monday after leading officers on a high speed-chase that ended when his car crashed.

Local news outlets report that Akeem O. Lukie of Greenwood, South Carolina, was pulled from Lake Hartwell on the Georgia-South Carolina state line before dawn Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies in Franklin County, Georgia, had tried to pull over a Dodge Charger after the car sped on Interstate 85 at 125 mph. As deputies chased Lukie northbound, they say he hit hit another car on the bridge over Lake Hartwell and then hit the bridge guardrail.

Deputies say Lukie then ran from the car and jumped into the lake from the bridge. Franklin County deputies say they saw Lukie trying to swim and threw him a rope to try to pull him out.

Deputies last saw Lukie going under the bridge. His body was recovered hours later in water 26 feet deep.

The car was registered to Lukie’s wife.