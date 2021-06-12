SCDOT: Road money drops without higher electric car fees

COLUMBIA — The woman in charge of South Carolina roads is warning lawmakers that the growth in electric vehicles will mean a drop in how much the state has to spend on roads unless they make some changes.

Owners of electric cars don't pay the gas tax because they don't use gasoline and the $60 a year fee they pay the state is less than a third of the amount needed to match what owners of regular vehicles pay, state Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall told lawmakers earlier this month.

She said increasing the fee to $200 to $250 would put the state in line with many other Southern states and match the average miles driven per gallon of gasoline-powered vehicles, The Post and Courier of Charleston reported.

South Carolina collects $1.15 billion a year in taxes and fees from drivers. Just $1.8 million came from registration fees on fully electric and hybrid vehicles, according to DOT.

And that number may shrink some more because gas-powered vehicles are becoming more fuel efficient, paying less in gas taxes while driving more on state roads, Hall said.

A Senate subcommittee seemed receptive to Hall's presentation.