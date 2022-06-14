Schofield nabs Florence County District 1 primary; Springs wins in District 8

William Schofield captured 51.99% of the 2,712 ballots cast in the Republican primary for Florence County Council District 1.

Incumbent Jason M. Springs nabbed 65.43% of the 1,293 votes cast in the Democratic Party primary for Florence County Council District 8.

The vote tallies are complete in both primaries with 100 percent of the ballots counted. However, the election results will not be officials until they are certified by the Florence County election board.

Frank "Buddy" Brand was the incumbent in the County Council District 8 primary. Schofield is the Florence City Council District 1 representative.

Brand has held the District 8 set since he won a special election in 2020. Brand served for 15 years on Florence City Council.

Schofield was elected to the Florence City Council in a 2021 special election after Teresa Myers Ervin left the post to become the city’s mayor.

Springs served two terms on the City Council of Lake City. He was elected as District 1 County Council representative in 2013.

THE VOTE

District 1

Democratic Party Primary

Jason M. Springs: 846

Mattie Thomas: 447

District 8

Republican Party Primary

Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II: 1,302

William Schofield: 1,410