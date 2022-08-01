Scholarship recipients honored at brunch

Sunday, Meeting Street Scholarship Fund hosted a celebratory brunch to honor the 179 deserving South Carolina students who earned the scholarship, totaling $7 million, to put toward their college tuition.

"I am so proud because I know how hard it is to get where you are today," said Ben Navarro, founder of the program. "You’ve overcome obstacles and worked hard. If you have the habits to get you here, you have what it takes to succeed in college and in the real world."

Darla Moore also spoke to the students offering them advice that has served her well throughout her career.

"When you get discouraged, disappointed, or want to give up, dig deep and stick with it. There will be times when you feel you’re not going to make it in your personal or professional life, but you have to power through. Take a step back and keep going. There are people out there to help you. I have advisors and people helping me and they have been an important part of my success," she said.

The Meeting Street Scholarship Fund bridges the gap between what Charleston County and Pee Dee region students can reasonably afford for college and to open doors to opportunities that may not have been available without a higher education.

During the closing ceremony, scholarship recipient Mo’Nazia Sowells said in her speech, “opportunities like this don’t come around often, Thank you for remembering students like me.”

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott also spoke during the closing ceremony telling the recipients, “You’re the best and brightest and the future of this great state. I am thankful the future of South Carolina is in your hands.”

This life-changing scholarship has no limit on the number of scholarships awarded. If a student meets the simple criteria, they will receive up to $40,000 for college. Both Navarro and Moore are hopeful that uplifting hardworking students will help create a better future for all of South Carolina for many years to come.