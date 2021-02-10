 Skip to main content
SCHSL: Florence Center 'currently not being considered' for state basketball finals
Florence Center 2

The Florence Center.

 DAVID L. YEAZELL/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- It appears the Florence Center will not get to host any South Carolina High School League state basketball finals.

Although the Florence Center volunteered to do that earlier this year, an email to the Morning News by SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton stated that "(Florence Center) is currently not being considered for the state finals."

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, including 3 for 1st place since moving to Florence in 2015.

