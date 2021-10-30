Related to this story

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning
Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence's new Save A Lot will open Wednesday with a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting to mark its grand opening − an event that will feature in-store promotions and prizes followed by four days of giveaways and a community cookout.

Marion County School District Superintendent says schools off to smooth start, envisions new high school
Marion County School District Superintendent says schools off to smooth start, envisions new high school

MARION, S.C. – Marion County School District Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea has guided local schools through two hurricanes and a global pandemic in her five years of service. Despite the challenges, she remains confident in the measures taken by teachers and staff to navigate through adversity and she envisions an ambitious path forward educating students.