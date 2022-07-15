Tags
FLORENCE, S.C. – If Joe W. King doesn’t win you over with his smile or his snappy attire, he is sure to do so with his persuasive powers and enthusiasm for Florence County’s many attributes.
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents have arrested a 63-year-old former licensed practical nurse accused of abusing…
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence 1 School District will start the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 1 with nearly all its teaching positions filed, Sup…
SELLERS, S.C. – Sellers Mayor Frank Jones, 71, died in a tractor crash Thursday evening, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Grey.
Is it hot enough for you? If not, don’t worry; it most likely will get hotter. The great Pee Dee Horticulturist Tony Melton used to say, “we have ten months of beautiful weather in the Pee Dee, and with a little preparation, we and the plants can survive the hot summer.”
Florence police are investigating a Sunday afternoon fatal shooting in the 800 block of Commander Street, according to a press statement relea…
DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Darlington resident complained to the City Council about a confrontation with a man she described as enraged.
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Derick Urquhart was proud of his squad just for having the opportunity to compete for another American Legion league title.
FLORENCE, S.C. – As Jay Smith tapped in his final putt Friday, he couldn’t help but think back to where he was just four years prior.
