 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sesame-oat crumble makes perfect ice-cream topping

  • 0
Food-MilkStreet-Sesame-Oat Crumble

Sesame-Oat Crumble is a perfect topping for ice cream. 

 Milk Street via AP

For a sophisticated summertime dessert, it's not always necessary to reinvent the wheel. A classic ice cream sundae will hit the spot with the right toppings.

It's partly what we had in mind when developing this recipe for a sesame oat crumble in our book "Milk Street Tuesday Nights," which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less. This simple baked topping is a great way to add a nutty crunch to ice cream, though of course it also would improve other sweets, as well as breakfast yogurt.

We start with a mixture of oats, pumpkin seeds, brown sugar, flour, and white and black sesame seeds, then rub chilled butter into the mix to distribute the fat evenly. Tripling down on the sesame flavor, we fold into the oats a mixture of tahini (a paste of ground sesame seeds), sesame oil and vanilla extract, which adds a subtly sweet aroma.

If you prefer, instead of pumpkin seeds, use raw sunflower seeds or chopped nuts. And if you can't find black sesame seeds, simply increase the white sesames to 3 tablespoons.

People are also reading…

Once baked and chilled, crumble this nutty topping onto ice cream with whipped cream and chocolate or caramel sauce. And don't forget the cherry.

EDITOR'S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball's Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap

Sesame-Oat Crumble

Start to finish: 40 minutes (15 minutes active)

Makes 3 cups

¼ cup tahini

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon toasted sesame oil

98 grams (¾ cup) all-purpose flour

43 grams (½ cup) old-fashioned rolled oats

82 grams (6 tablespoons) packed light brown sugar

23 grams (2 tablespoons) pumpkin seeds

13 grams (1½ tablespoons) black sesame seeds

13 grams (1½ tablespoons) white sesame seeds

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons (¾ stick) salted butter, cut into ¼-inch cubes and chilled

Heat the oven to 350°F with a rack in the middle position. Line a rimmed baking sheet with kitchen parchment. In a small bowl, whisk together the tahini, vanilla and sesame oil. Set aside.

In a large bowl, stir together the flour, oats, sugar, pumpkin seeds, both sesame seeds and the salt. Scatter the butter over it and, using your fingertips, rub the butter in until the mixture resembles wet sand and holds together when pinched. Drizzle with the tahini mixture, then fold with a rubber spatula until combined and the mixture forms marble-size clumps; smaller and larger bits are fine.

Spread the mixture in an even layer on the prepared sheet. Bake until the crumble is golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes, using a metal spatula to scrape up and flip the mixture 2 or 3 times during baking. Let cool to room temperature.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert