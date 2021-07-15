Shelly
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Law enforcement officers are searching for the driver of a car that tried to go through a crash scene in excess of 100 miles an hour.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The McClenaghan High School building is a survivor. In its first century, it was home to Florence students, retirees, Hurricane Katrina refugees and gym members.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence and the Pee Dee lost one of its most successful barbecue restaurateurs with the death of Roger E. Pope on June 29. H…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council chambers were filled Friday afternoon not with residents attending a meeting but with Florence residents seeking a new job. The city of Florence hosted a job fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the city council chambers.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The newest judge for the city of Florence will be a Pee Dee native. Florence attorney Alesha Lewis was appointed to a two year term to replace Judge Taft Guile Jr. by the Florence City Council Monday afternoon upon the recommendation of the council's judicial review ad hoc committee.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Pamplico man could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted for his role in a Saturday high-speed pursuit that left a Florence County Sheriff's deputy hospitalized with serious injuries.
FLORENCE, S.C. –Somewhere lodged in the Jordan family tree is a Post 1 baseball cap. How else can one explain one family’s connection with one…
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- If Florence County doesn't have a navy it at least has the start of one with four new boats the county's unified fire district added to it's existing resources.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A former Florence police officer was arrested after being accused of inappropriately touching a female who had been arrested …
FLORENCE, S.C. – The two northernmost counties in the Pee Dee lead the way in religious diversity. The Public Religion Research Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to conducting independent research at the intersection of religion, culture, and public policy, published the county level data in its 2020 survey of American religions Thursday.