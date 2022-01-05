Siren test scheduled Jan. 12

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Duke Energy and emergency officials in Chesterfield, Darlington and Lee counties will be conducting a test of the 59 outdoor warning sirens around the Robinson Nuclear Plant between 1 and 5 p.m. Jan 12.

The sirens will be tested for 5 to 30 seconds. It may be necessary to test some sirens more than once to ensure they are functioning properly. Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in the three counties because they are responsible for sounding the sirens.

Local broadcasting stations won’t interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System messages because it’s a test. If an actual emergency at the plant that required sirens to be sounded occurred, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

Emergency warning sirens are tested regularly to ensure they are working properly. Testing is part of normal maintenance. The tests take place at specific times and dates.

The 2022 siren test dates are Jan. 12, April 13, July 13 and Oct. 12. Additional testing may occur at other times as part of ongoing maintenance.