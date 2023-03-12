FLORENCE, S.C. — Since 2015 the city of Florence has awarded small redevelopment grants to businesses with the aim to revitalize and preserve Florence’s history.

These grants — of which the maximum amount is $30,000 — act as “gap fillers” said development manager Hannah Davis. These funds help entrepreneurs who otherwise could not afford the repairs and maintenance required for some of the historic buildings downtown.

“All of our programs here are reimbursement based,” Davis said. “So instead of traditional grant programs, it’s more like a rebate program and what this was specifically designed to do was to help fill gaps in development of or redevelopment of historic buildings in our historic downtown area as a way to help get news businesses into vacant properties.”

Three tiers of grants are offered in the redevelopment program — a historic building maintenance grant that focuses on repairing historical roofs, a tenant upfit grant that readies the inside of a building for a tenant and a rent-subsidy grant.

The rent-subsidy grant — that so far two people have taken advantage of — is only available to graduates of the FMU Kelly center incubator program.

“Basically what [the rent-subsidy grant] does is it helps to facilitate going from being part of an incubator space, which is a low cost space that you kind of launch your business in, into a bricks-and-mortar space,” Davis said. “So that’s going to come with a lot more overhead, and so this little grant program is designed to help offset some of those costs and the shock of going from office cubicle shared by many to bricks and mortar space shared by no one.”

Grants are awarded quarterly, and applications are accepted in January, April, July and October. Once the applications are submitted there are two tiers of application review: one by the city committee and one by the City Council in executive session.

What the city is looking for in award recipients is a viable business plan that contributes to the historic landscape of downtown Florence, facilitates economic growth by creating jobs, preserves historic elements of buildings and is a business that people will be interested in visiting.

Every year the Florence City Council sets aside money through an enterprise fund to facilitate economic development. Davis said the redevelopment grants are only a small piece of the funds.

“Your average entrepreneur may have some capital money set aside but they might not have capital to build an entire commercial kitchen that’s required by DHEC and also outfit a restaurant and be ready to open and have money to use for their inventory and for the restaurant food-service bills,” Davis said.

So far more than 100 businesses have been aided by the program.

Last month the city awarded two more grants: one to replace the roof on the American Sign Language Studio at 174 W. Evans St. and a tenant uplift grant for an upcoming art studio that will showcase art and give art lessons.

“I have a bad leak on the left hand side of the building,” said Gladys Thomas, owner of the sign language studio. “The water started coming downstairs in this area, and so I definitely don’t want that destroying this area because we invested a lot of money in remodeling [downstairs] so that’s why I applied for the grant with the city to see if I could get some help with getting the roof repaired.

Thomas was approved for a historic building maintenance grant to repair the leaky roof of the studio.

Thomas said that the sign language studio — which was opened in December of 2022 — is picking up business quickly, so she and her granddaughter expect to use the upstairs to expand their business after the roof is repaired.

“We’ve continuously evolved and grown,” Davis said about Florence. “I think it’s about small incremental change over time. It’s not about the one flashy project or the one big public improvement. It’s about those small incremental things that can be done over time that really add up to a lot, and as of today [...] we’ve seen over $300 million worth of reinvestment in our downtown, and I don’t think I could've said that 10 years ago.”