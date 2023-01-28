Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Authorities in Memphis have released video showing Black motorist Tyre Nichols being beaten by five police officers who held him down and repeatedly struck him with fists, batons and boots. The footage released Friday also shows the Black officers pummeling the 29-year-old and leaving him propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The officers have been charged with murder in the assault that the Nichols family legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police provoked tough questions about the nation’s policing culture.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Less than three months after racing in Florence Motor Speedway’s South Carolina 400, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. …
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Trey Woodberry is the football coach/athletic director at Hannah-Pamplico, replacing Jamie Johnson.
MULLINS, S.C. –Mullins Auctioneers senior guard Johnell “L.J.” Sindab scored a game-high 33 points to lead his squad to a 97-68 win over rival…
FLORENCE, S.C. — When God called Jon Weiss Jr. answered with a quickness.
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Don Shelley is leaving his posts as football coach and athletic director at Williamsburg Academy for Orangeburg Prep after c…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Following a national search Florence County Council voted Monday in a special called meeting to select Kevin Yokim as the new…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Traces Golf Club has a lot to brag about. But head pro and general manager Jon Bowman simply prefers for this golf course to …
FLORENCE, S.C. — Cooks for Christ will be cooking chicken bog Thursday to benefit Bobby Poston.
College freshman Dieunerst Collin's road to internet meme fame started with a confused side-eye at a Popeyes in New Jersey.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.