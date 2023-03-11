Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
FLORENCE, S.C. – Rosters for the 2023 North-South all-star basketball games were announced Wednesday and six area athletes were selected.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- On the heels of several complaints by neighbors, Florence Police initiated a drug investigation in Queensferry off Third Loo…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University honored five of its distinguished alumni at its annual Alumni Awards Ceremony Thursday at the FMU …
Former Soviet satellite Slovakia has been a NATO member since 2004, but the reality of belonging to the world’s biggest military alliance real…
FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence is leaving American Legion Baseball after 11 years, and its coaches have founded the Sandlapper Baseball Leagu…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.