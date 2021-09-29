Some Georgia dairy farmers see cash cow in raw milk sales

Family dairy farms in Georgia are fighting to survive, and some farmers say selling raw milk could be the answer, despite public health concerns.

White House Dairy Farm owner Marvin Yoder said that because of the oversaturation of the milk market, prices have been driven down extraordinarily low over the past seven years. While some big dairies are expanding, family-owned farms like Yoder's are struggling to make ends meet. Being able to sell raw milk would triple his income, Yoder said.

"If nothing is done, I don't think you will have more than 40 dairies (in Georgia) in 10 years," said Yoder. "The smaller farms are the backbone that keep a tight-knit community together."

Currently, only licensed goat farmers can legally sell raw goat milk for pet consumption in Georgia.

Regulations vary widely on raw milk sales. Only New Jersey prohibits all sales. Seventeen states allow direct sales from farms to consumers and 10 states, including South Carolina, allow retail sales for human consumption. Only three other states limit sales to pet food.