Sonoco completes sale of green bonds

HARTSVILLE, S.C — Sonoco announced the completion of its inaugural offering of green bonds to support the Company’s sustainability strategy on Monday.
The green bonds total $1.2 billion aggregate principal amount of unsecured notes, consisting of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 1.80% Notes due 2025, $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.25% Notes due 2027, and $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.85% Notes due 2032.
“We are proud to have successfully placed our first green bonds, one of the largest such offerings in the U.S. packaging industry,” said Julie Albrecht, vice president and chief financial officer. “Sonoco is dedicated to operating with sustainability at the forefront of our strategy and committed to making investments to expand circular economy adapted products.”
Sonoco intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering, together with borrowings under a new term loan facility and its commercial paper program, to fund the $1.35 billion cash consideration payable in connection with its previously announced plans to acquire Ball Metalpack, a leading manufacturer of sustainable, permanently recyclable metal packaging. The acquisition of Ball Metalpack qualifies as an Eligible Project under Sonoco’s Green Financing Framework.
Institutional Shareholder Services, a leading global provider of environmental, social and corporate governance research and ratings, reviewed Sonoco’s Green Financing Framework and found that the planned use of proceeds is consistent with Sonoco’s sustainability strategy and material environmental, social and governance initiatives.
Sonoco Products Co.is a United States-based international provider of diversified consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and packaging supply chain services and the world’s largest producer of composite cans, tubes and cores.
It was founded in 1899.