Sonoco completes sale of green bonds

HARTSVILLE, S.C — Sonoco announced the completion of its inaugural offering of green bonds to support the Company’s sustainability strategy on Monday.

The green bonds total $1.2 billion aggregate principal amount of unsecured notes, consisting of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 1.80% Notes due 2025, $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.25% Notes due 2027, and $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.85% Notes due 2032.

“We are proud to have successfully placed our first green bonds, one of the largest such offerings in the U.S. packaging industry,” said Julie Albrecht, vice president and chief financial officer. “Sonoco is dedicated to operating with sustainability at the forefront of our strategy and committed to making investments to expand circular economy adapted products.”