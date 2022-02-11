Sonoco earned $65.2 million in fourth quarter

The company also is focused on sustainability efforts, and plans to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade, he said.

Net sales for the fourth quarter were $1.4 billion, which is up 4.6 percent from the 2020 fourth quarter. The increase in sales reflects higher selling prices, which were prompted by inflation.

Gross profits in the fourth quarter were $263.6 million, a decline of $11.1 million from the same period in 2020. Gross profit as a percentage of sales declined 18.3 percent, compared to 20 percent in 2020.

Rising costs of raw materials and other expenses and the divestiture of the company's display and packaging business drove the reduction in gross profits.

"Overall, our bottom-line results benefitted from strong productivity, an overall positive price/cost relationship and a lower effective tax rate," Coker said.

Full-year 2022 cash flow from operations and free cash flow are expected to be between $690 to $740 million and $365 to $415 million, respectively. The updated expectations reflect the expected benefit of the Ball Metalpack purchase.

"We are extremely excited entering 2022 that our core consumer and industrial businesses are well positioned to achieve stronger performance coming out of the pandemic," Coker said.