Sonoco reports fourth-quarter earnings

HARTSVILLE -- Sonoco Products Co. reported fourth-quarter earnings of $65.2 million on Feb. 10.
The Hartsville-based company said it had a profit of 66 cents on a per-share basis. Earnings adjusted for non-recurring costs and cost related to mergers and acquisitions reflected a profit of 90-cents per share.
Full-year cash flow from operations was 298.7 million in 2021, compared with $705.6 million in 2020. Free cash flow in 2021 was $55.8 million, compared to $524.5 million in 2020.
Sonoco completed the purchase of Ball Metalpack for $1.35 billion in cash on Jan. 26. Ball Metalpack is a leading manufacturer of sustainable steel tinplate packaging for food and household products. It's also the largest aerosol can producer in North America.
Company President/CEO Howard Coker said he was proud of the Sonoco team's ability to produce solid results in light of supply-chain disruptions, inflation and the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We aggressively drove price increase across all our businesses to county higher raw material and non-material inflation," Coker said. "We increased capital spending to fund more high-return projects, including Project Horizon, which is modernizing our Hartsville uncoated recycled paperboard complex."
The company also is focused on sustainability efforts, and plans to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade, he said.
Net sales for the fourth quarter were $1.4 billion, which is up 4.6 percent from the 2020 fourth quarter. The increase in sales reflects higher selling prices, which were prompted by inflation.
Gross profits in the fourth quarter were $263.6 million, a decline of $11.1 million from the same period in 2020. Gross profit as a percentage of sales declined 18.3 percent, compared to 20 percent in 2020.
Rising costs of raw materials and other expenses and the divestiture of the company's display and packaging business drove the reduction in gross profits.
"Overall, our bottom-line results benefitted from strong productivity, an overall positive price/cost relationship and a lower effective tax rate," Coker said.
Full-year 2022 cash flow from operations and free cash flow are expected to be between $690 to $740 million and $365 to $415 million, respectively. The updated expectations reflect the expected benefit of the Ball Metalpack purchase.
"We are extremely excited entering 2022 that our core consumer and industrial businesses are well positioned to achieve stronger performance coming out of the pandemic," Coker said.