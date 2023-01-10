South Carolina’s revenue up fourty percent means more money and room for improvement

Revenue in South Carolina has grown by 40 percent in the last two years according to state officials during a legislative session, an excessive growth after the pandemic, but a drop in this is in sight.

“We are anticipating an economic slow down and are forecasting this coming year to return to normal,” said Frank Rainwater, Executive Director of the Revenue and the Fiscal Affairs Office for the state.

The revenue forecast for this year was last updated in November and will be updated again in February.

“The actions of the general assembly with their budget have been conservative and have set the base budget relatively low for the estimated revenue drop,” said Rainwater.

The state has a surplus (Fiscal year (FY) 2021-2022) of $1.2 billion, along with the Capital Reserve Fund (FY 22-23) of $209 million, a projected surplus as of November (FY 22-23) of $1.3 billion. With these non-recurring funds, there is also the Litigation Recovery of $72.8 million; and the COVID-19 Response Recovery Fund, remaining balance of $72.6 million.

All together, the projected total non-recurring revenue for 2023 is $2.909 billion. With almost $3 billion in one-time available money, there are plans in the works for continuing to expand education services and improve our state physically and the people’s relationships within it.

The state has a BEA Revenue Estimate as of November of $11.5 billion and a Projected FY “New” Revenue of $1.07 billion. The Projected FY 2023-24 “New” Revenue Available for Appropriation is $741 million.

For FY 2023-24, the BEA Estimate as of November 2022 (earnings plus interest) for the Education Improvement Act (EIA) is $1.15 billion. The Projected “New” EIA Revenue is $148 million. As for the EIA Surplus for FY 2022-23, the BEA estimate as of November (earnings plus interest) is $1.17 billion. The Projected FY 2022-23 EIA Surplus is $165 million.

“Sales, individual, and corporate taxes take up about 85% of revenue,” said Lisa Jolliff, Director of the Fiscal Analysis Division.

As for Statewide Funding Issues, Palmetto Fellows, LIFE, and HOPE Scholarship Adjustment (net of carryforward) is $37.1 million less for FY 2023-24.

“Funding will not be cut for scholarships, the change is due to changes in dual enrollment,” said Amanda Martin, Budget Research Manager.

Medicaid and Medicare changes are also in view on the horizon, with disenrollment for Medicaid beginning in April from the Department of Health and Human Services. Medicare premiums will also increase for Medicaid recipients.

Additional Considerations are the State Employee Base Salary and Fringe Increase (1%) of $26.7 million, this will be an across the board increase for all employees. There is another consideration for FY 2023-24 Employee Health Insurance Program (includes annualization) of $117 million. These make for a Total Additional Funding Considerations of $143.7 million.