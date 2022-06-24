South Carolina seeks to overturn Fetal Heartbeat Act injunction

South Carolina planned to file motions immediately to overturn injunctions against the state’s 2021 Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act after Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion, Gov. Henry McMaster said.

South Carolina lawmakers passed the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act in 2021. McMaster signed it into law. South Carolina abortion providers quickly sought an injunction which was granted by the Fourth Circuit Judge of Appeals.

The Act bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which typically occurs six weeks after the mother’s last menstrual period. Many women don’t realize they are pregnant in the first six weeks. It does permit abortions after the six-week period if the mother’s life is endangered, in the case of certain “fatal fetal anomalies” and if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.

McMaster vowed to begin working with members of the General Assembly to determine “the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians.”

"Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a resounding victory for the Constitution and for those who have worked for so many years to protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us,” McMaster said in a written statement.

District 31 State Sen. Mike Reichenbach, R-Florence, praised the Supreme Court’s Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling – the 6-3 decision that overturned Roe V. Wade.

“It’s one of those praise God kind of moments. In my perspective, innocent lives are now going to be saved and God’s love and creation is going to be protected,” Reichenbach said in a phone interview Friday. “It’s an incredibly personal matter for me.”

Reichenbach’s birth mother was pregnant at 14. People encouraged her to have an abortion, he said. Instead, she chose to continue the pregnancy and the baby was adopted.

“That ended up being my life,” he said. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity for life, and I’m excited that others will have that now.”

Reichenbach and his wife, Charisse, also adopted their son.

“It was a similar situation,” Reichenbach said. “His teenage birth mother chose his life and because of that we have a wonderful son and we were able to adopt him. I am really grateful that innocent lives are now going to be saved. Truly, God’s love and creation is going to be protected. I’m overwhelmed.

Reichenbach said he hopes state lawmakers will gather soon in a special session to determine the best solution to protect the lives of unborn South Carolinians.

“I sure hope we go back into session to address this. Every day we delay could be an additional day that we could be protecting the unborn and protecting God’s creation in the life he has created,” Reichenbach said.

The South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick praised the Supreme Court’s ruling, calling it a victory for life everywhere.

“The pro-life movement has been working for decades to educate and motivate folks to stand for the unborn, and we’ll continue to do just that in this new life after Roe. Today is further proof that elections have consequences. Who we elect as president matters because judicial nominations matter. And today, the highest court in the land ruled that life in the womb matters,” McKissick said.

U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., called the Supreme Court’s decision a long overdue constitutional correction.

Flawed legal theory created Roe V. Wade and it gave unlimited legal power to five Supreme Court justices, he said.

“I believe it was one of the largest power grabs in the history of the Supreme Court,” he said. “Under the Roe theory, almost anything could be a constitutional right depending on the views of five justices on substantive due process.”

Elected state officials will decide the issue of life – the same way the issue was handled until 1973. The decision represents a constitutional reset, Graham said.

Finally, all these decades of toiling in the vineyards fighting for judges has paid off. I am glad to have done my part in this cause,” he said. “I also appreciate President Trump’s leadership in nominating conservative justices.”

South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said the Supreme Court’s decision pits states against states and creates difficult barriers to abortions for women and families in states controlled by Republicans.

“Elections have consequences, and it will be up to voters to push back on the GOP’s single-minded focus to gain control over your body by voting in November. South Carolina Democrats believe all people have the right to their own health-care choices. We will continue to fight.”

Florence County Democratic Party Chairman Isaac Wilson said the Supreme Court declared war on women and the right to privacy with the Dobbs V. Jackson ruling.

“We know that many women may be feeling a lot of things right now – hurt, anger, confusion. Whatever you feel is OK. We’re here with you – and we’ll never stop fighting for you,” Wilson said in a statement to the Morning News.

The Supreme Court’s ruling creates a ‘nasty, ugly, dirty stain on the fabric of our Nation,” he said.

“I am outraged by the Supreme Court’s decision. As a pro-choice Democrat, I’ll never back down from this fight. Women must be able to make their own health-care decisions, not politicians.

The Supreme Court, Wilson said, has made it easier to own a gun, gave police the ability to not read Miranda Rights and overturned Roe V Wade after 50 years.

“Where the courts once protected the marginalized in our communities, we now need political leaders to protect us from this radical far right court. It’s a devastating day in our nation’s history,” Wilson said.

The South Carolina Democratic Party’s nominee for governor – Joe Cunningham – called Friday a dark day in American history.

“The four walls of a doctor’s office simply aren’t big enough for a woman, her partner, her doctor and the government. But the government has decided to force themselves in anyway,” he said. “Gov. McMaster and radical politicians in Columbia have already pledged to ban all abortions in South Carolina with no exceptions for rape, incest or life of the mother. The only thing standing in the way of this Draconian reality is my veto pen. As governor, I won’t hesitate to use that pen to stand up for women and their right to control their own bodies.”