South Florence girls' basketball team aims for first lower-state championship

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence girls’ coach David Robinson keeps it simple. He wants his Bruins to do the same.
As they prepare for Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. lower-state final against North Augusta in their hometown Florence Center, Robinson stresses it’s not about the site. It’s not about the hype.
It’s about the game — against a Yellow Jackets program which has won four of the previous five state championships.
“We just want to take it day by day,” Robinson said. “We try to do everything the same and not get them too emotional to do stuff they’re not used to doing. Just get them to play at the same pace.”
Pace is one thing South Florence and North Augusta have in common: They like to use their full-court press to create chaos.
“I see where (North Augusta) likes to press a lot. We press too, but we try to pick our times when we’re going to press,” said Robinson, whose team is 20-2 and seeks to win its first lower-state crown. “Size-wise, though, they’re a bigger team than us. But we’ve been facing that all year.”
What the Yellow Jackets will face is the Bruins’ most potent player in Albany Wilson. She’s averaging 19.1 points, seven rebounds and 4.3 steals per game.
“She bought into what we had been coaching, and she believed in what we’ve told her,” Robinson said. “That’s a big plus for any coach to have players who believe in and stick to the game plan. She’s a senior, so with her being here the longest, the girls look up to her.”
South teammate Jazmyne Lyde, meanwhile, averages 10.3 points, eight rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.5 steals.
“She’s the player who will give whatever I need,” Robinson said. “If I need points, she can get me 20. If I need rebounds, she can get me 10. And if I need a steal, she can even get me that.”
And Zayniah Snow averages 6.7 points, four rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.3 steals.
“Her game has picked up,” Robinson said. “You could see her getting into her groove. Over the last month, she’s playing at a level I’ve never seen out of her. But those three girls I mentioned are not all there is to our team on the floor.
“Our other two starters, Andreauna Hudson and Katlyn Young-Coleman, are playing well,” he added. “With those two added to our starting five, it’s a matchup problem for any team to face. All five can handle the ball; all five can shoot it.”
The Yellow Jackets (20-2), meanwhile, feature 6-foot-2 P’eris Smith, averaging 15.6 points and 11.1 rebounds. Teammate Zuri Goldsberry averages 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals.
After this game, Wilson’s boys play West Florence for their lower-state championship. It’s an exciting evening, overall, for Florence One Schools basketball. Of course, Robinson knows a Bruin victory would make it even better.
“It would be huge for girls’ basketball in the Florence area for a team to get to the state championship game,” Robinson said. “We’ve got a lot of talented players here in the city, so that would be big for Florence.”