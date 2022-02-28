South Florence girls' basketball team aims for second lower-state championship

“She bought into what we had been coaching, and she believed in what we’ve told her,” Robinson said. “That’s a big plus for any coach to have players who believe in and stick to the game plan. She’s a senior, so with her being here the longest, the girls look up to her.”

South teammate Jazmyne Lyde, meanwhile, averages 10.3 points, eight rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.5 steals.

“She’s the player who will give whatever I need,” Robinson said. “If I need points, she can get me 20. If I need rebounds, she can get me 10. And if I need a steal, she can even get me that.”

And Zayniah Snow averages 6.7 points, four rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.3 steals.

“Her game has picked up,” Robinson said. “You could see her getting into her groove. Over the last month, she’s playing at a level I’ve never seen out of her. But those three girls I mentioned are not all there is to our team on the floor.

“Our other two starters, Andreauna Hudson and Katlyn Young-Coleman, are playing well,” he added. “With those two added to our starting five, it’s a matchup problem for any team to face. All five can handle the ball; all five can shoot it.”